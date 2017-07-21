Reliance Jio has just launched its highly-anticipated 4G feature phone aka 'Jio Phone' with a bunch of unique features that make it very special and stand out from the rest. The Jio Phone is being offered for free with an initial deposit of Rs 1,500 which will be refundable after three years.

The Jio Phone was launched at the recent AGM meet of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) wherein the phone was tagged as 'India ka smartphone' in line with its special features. Some of the noteworthy features include access to Jio services like Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer at just Rs 153. This offer brings unlimited voice, SMS and data service for the entire month.

In addition, the Jio Phone is bundled with a special Jio Phone TV-cable and a pack for Rs 309 that enables watching programmes on JioTV service. Those who cannot afford to pay Rs 309 for the monthly JioTV pack can subscribe for Rs 24 or Rs 54 recharge sachets that will extend the validity of the pack for two days or seven days depending on the option you choose.

The Jio Phone cable TV service allows you to connect your JioPhone with any TV and not just a smart TV. The service offers access to Jio entertainment content seamlessly.

The JioPhone comes bundled with a bunch of exciting apps like Jio Cinema and Jio Music which will boost the entertainment value of your smartphone.

The new Jio handset is expected to go live on beta testing starting August 15, while the pre-booking service will kick off on August 24. Well, there is no better way to rejoice on the upcoming 70th Independence Day of India as some lucky users may get to test the handset for free.

The Jio handset is expected to hit retail shelves sometime in September. But, before you decide to buy, here is a quick look at the key specifications of the Jio Phone: