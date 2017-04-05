Reliance Jio's latest Summer Surprise has made millions of users happy while baffling its rivals in the telecom industry. By joining Jio Prime, users can unlock series of surprise offers on high-speed 4G LTE data. Jio has widely promoted the Rs. 303 plan, which gives users 3 months of free 4G data (1GB/day), voice calls and access to MyJio apps, but there are more offers users must know.

Jio Prime members get exclusive offers on tariffs higher than Rs. 303 a month. If 1GB 4G data is not sufficient for you and you require more high-speed data on your mobile, Jio has suitable plans. For instance, you get 56GB data per month for three months with recharge of Rs. 499. Your next recharge won't be due until July when the complimentary offer expires.

That's just the basic tariff after the Rs. 303 plan by Jio, but there are more exciting offers on higher data plans.

Higher the usage, better the plans

Reliance Jio is offering a generous 100GB additional 4G data with recharge of Rs. 999 and above for free. Under the Prime membership, Jio users get 60GB of data for 60 days, but the "Summer Surprise" deal makes it better with 100GB additional data valid for 90 days.

The 100GB complimentary data applies on recharges of Rs. 1,999, which gives 125GB data with 90 days validity; Rs. 4,999, which gives 350GB data with 180 days validity; and Rs. 9,999, which gives 750GB data with one-year validity.

The data benefits are the strongest USP of the Jio tariffs, but the company also offers unlimited local and national calls to all operators, free roaming and free national and roaming SMS to all networks.

How to avail 100GB offer?

Prime users can head over to Jio.com and select "Recharge Now" on the homepage. Enter your 10-digit Jio number and click "Submit." A list of plans will be displayed with a pre-selected one on Rs. 303 a month. You can choose your suitable plan and click on "Buy" and the extreme bottom of the page.

Note: "Enable auto recharge to enjoy uninterrupted services" will be checked by default. If you wish to disable auto pay option, uncheck the box and proceed.

Once you make the payment, you will get a confirmation of the recharge on your Jio mobile number. You will be signed up for the offer automatically, and you can start enjoying your services.