If you are upset that Reliance Jio's free unlimited 4G data offering is coming to an end on March 31 and you're planning to ditch Jio, here's something that will make you reconsider your decision. Jio has been widely promoting its Jio Prime Membership on social media and television adverts that will ensure your bundle of free 4G data, voice calls and more continues after March 31.

For over six months, Jio has been offering free 4G data, voice calls, access to its entertainment and productive MyJio apps. Post March 31, there will be tariffs that users can choose from to continue using Jio's free data and calls. But the telco guarantees that what customers will pay for will be well worth it.

Jio Prime Membership brings the best of 4G data and voice calls offers to its users. If you have been using Jio during the Happy New Year offer, you will be entitled for an upgrade to Jio Prime Membership by paying a one-time fee of Rs. 99. The biggest advantage of this membership is that users can continue to get the same services they have been served during the Happy New Year offer for the next 12 months by paying Rs. 303 per month.

The monthly tariff is indeed the best one we've got currently, even though rivals such as Airtel, Idea and Vodafone come close but not equivalent. For Rs. 303, users get 30GB per month of 4G data, which translates to Rs. 10 per GB, alongside free calls and access to MyJio apps.

To make it more appealing to users, Jio has come up with two offers. By recharging your Jio number with Rs. 99 for Jio Prime and Rs. 303 for Jio monthly pack, you get Rs. 50 off on both. That's a total of Rs. 100 off on your first two recharges, making your Jio Prime Membership completely free. The cashback will be given to users in the form of Jio voucher in the JioMoney app within 2 working days and you can use that for future recharges.

To ensure you get this offer, you must download JioMoney wallet. The offer will be available under the "Offers and Loyalty" tab, or it will popup once you login in with your mPIN.

The annoying factor

While these offers sound really great, there is one major problem. You might be getting the best deal there is on 4G data and voice calls on Jio as compared to Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL or others, but users have been complaining about the network. The calls fail to connect to some of the other networks and also to Jio's own, which has been a major reason for grievance. The data, however, has been working greatly, but early adopters of Jio have complained that the speed has since dropped.

If you are looking for great value offers on 4G data, Jio is the way to go. Unless Jio improves its network to avoid calls failures and enhances speed on the network, there is going to be some convincing to do.