As we all know the Happy New Year offer by Reliance Jio is coming to an end, and it is only fair for a disruptive telecom operator like Jio to bring something exciting to keep up its momentum. RIL's chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani held a media briefing on Tuesday to announce the next wave of offers for its Jio users.

Reliance Jio hasn't disappointed users with its stream of offers like free data, voice calls and access to media services so far. Starting April 1, Jio's tariff plans will go live, and Ambani assured that all local calls to any network will always remain free without any roaming charges, hidden costs or blackout days.

As a token of gratitude for its 100 million existing users added over the course of six months, Jio has introduced Jio Prime membership programme, where the telco will continue offering its free 4G data, voice calls and access to Jio apps and services free until March 31, 2018. Users must pay a one-time nominal fee of just Rs 99 to enjoy all the benefits during the introductory offer for the next 12 months.

In case that's not enough, Ambani also announced that Jio Prime members can continue the offer after 12 months by paying a fee of Rs 303 per month. Even though the membership offer is valid only for existing users, those who join Jio's network before the Happy New Year offer ends on March 31 will also be eligible for the offer.

In addition to all that, Jio Prime members will also get attractive deals and offers from Jio and its partners in the coming days. While Ambani's speech is bound to send a new wave of distress to the existing telcos, Jio will keep a close eye on its rivals to outmatch them in every way.

Ambani said that Jio is instituting a comprehensive network where users can compare all the offers from all the industry telecoms. The new telco also promises to offer 25 percent more data than what other operators provide.

During the speech, Ambani said that Jio has enabled India to become the world's largest data consumption country. According to the company, 100 crore GB of data has been consumed on the Jio network.

