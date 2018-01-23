Reliance Jio is soon going to announce series of new changes to its existing prepaid plans as it joins the celebrations of Republic Day. Dubbed as Jio Republic Day 2018 offer, the new telco has some interesting offers on select plans, where subscribers get double data, lower tariffs or both.

Jio has been putting up a tough fight against incumbents such as Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular. Even though there's strong resistance from existing telcos, the newbie has managed to jolt its rivals effectively. In its latest attempt to sprint ahead and give more to subscribers, Jio is revising some of its existing plans as a part of its Republic Day offer.

According to Gadgets360, if you wait until 12 am on January 26, there will be some never-seen-before offers on select prepaid plans. Since the publication got an early peek into the plans, here's what they look like:

1.5GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 149 1.5GB data per day for 70 days at Rs 349 1.5GB data per day for 84 days at Rs 399 1.5GB data per day for 91 days at Rs 449

The soon-to-be-revised plans detailed above currently offer 1GB data per day. And to quickly recall, these are the same plans that received Rs 50 off on their original tariff earlier this month.

Moving on to the next set of prepaid plans under Republic Day 2018 offer, they'll strike quite an appeal to those who consume more data.

2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 198 2GB data per day for 70 days at Rs 398 2GB data per day for 84 days at Rs 448 2GB data per day for 91 days at Rs 498

These prepaid tariffs currently offer 1.5GB data per day, which means users will get 500MB extra per day extra if they avail the Republic Day offer. And this is not the first time we're coming across such generosity from Jio. Earlier this month, the telco, under its "Happy New Year 2018" offer, had revised the abovementioned prepaid plans to offer 50 percent more data. So if we add up, subscribers who'll recharge their Jio numbers with any of the four plans mentioned above, they get 100 percent more data compared to last month.

The revised plans will be available for millions of Jio users around the country via MyJio app and Jio.com official website.

Aggressive plans like these that are helping Jio scale up in what was otherwise a monotonous industry. In its latest quarterly earnings report, the company revealed that it added 21.5 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2017, taking the total to a whopping 160.1 million milestone as of December 31, 2017. The telco recorded data consumption of 431 crore GB during the said quarter, and it is labelled as the most cost-efficient digital service platform globally.