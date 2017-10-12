New entrant Reliance Jio has amassed millions of customers within a span of one year and now, it has come up with a pre-Diwali special Dhan Dhana Dhan tariff plan with lucrative incentive, which might re-invigorate another round of mass migration in to its fold.

Reliance Jio has announced new 399 tariff plan that offers 100% cashback. With this, users are entitled to get 84GB 4G data for 84 days, which translates to 1GB FUP (Fair Usage Policy), while the free voice calls (both local and STD) remain free of charge.

Here's how to redeem 100% cashback from Reliance Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer:

It's a little tricky, but the new Reliance Jio Rs 399 Diwali edition Dhan Dhana Dhan is totally worth it. Once you subscribe to the aforementioned tariff plan, users actually get back Rs. 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on MyJio app.

Users can redeem against future recharges, but it should be Rs 309 (or above) tariff plan and Rs 91 (or above) data add-ons. They can redeem only one voucher at a time, and that too after November 15 only.

For instance, if you exhaust the Rs. 399 Diwali pack and go for new pack of Rs. 309, you just have to pay just 259, while the Rs. 50 will be added via the voucher during payment (debit/credit/net banking/other means). And, you can do this for next seven recharges (above Rs. 309 tariff plan or Rs. 91 internet packs).

Another interesting thing about the new Rs. 399 special Dhan Dhana Dhan plan is that if the user is already subscribed to a different tariff plan, he or she can still go ahead to buy this Diwali festival pack, and the latter will come in to effect only after the current tariff plan gets exhausted.

This 100% cashback Diwali offer is valid from October 12 to October 18, and also the company has promised to launch new scheme on October 19.

