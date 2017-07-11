Recent Reliance Jio subscriber database breach has been touted as the biggest such incident in India till now as data pertaining to over 120 million Jio users leaked online via a website called Magicapk.com.

Confidential information about Jio subscribers including mobile number, email ID, SIM activation date and even Aadhaar details were found on the alleged website. Cybersecurity cell of the government has blocked the site after receiving a complaint from the company.

Meanwhile, Jio has assured its customers that their data is safe and the company is investigating the root cause of the issue. It said that prima facie evidence suggests that the information on Magicapk.com is unauthentic, unverified and unsubstantiated.

Here's what Reliance Jio spokesperson said in a press statement regarding the user details leak on magicpk.com:

"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be inauthentic. We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. The data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken."

The details about the owner of the Magicapk website seem to be "hidden and marked private", according to a recent quote from Jio spokesperson. However, it is evident that those who bought the Jio SIM card during the preview offer were the most affected.

Further investigation regarding the customer's Aadhaar details wasn't helpful either.

Jio has reportedly roped in consultancy EY to investigate the alleged data breach which hit its subscriber database on Sunday night. Jio has reported the data breach incident to Cert-in, the ministry agency that tracks computer security.

People familiar with the matter have confirmed that Jio has also filed the FIR with the cyber crime cell of Navi Mumbai Police on Monday.

Meanwhile, mobile network carriers have been put on high alert in the wake of recent ransomware attacks that hit companies across various sectors. The online threat for mobile devices is reportedly growing enormously, as 60-65 percent of the financial transactions are expected to go through mobile devices this year.

"I think this (data breach) is a real threat all of us live with around the world and certainly in India," Gopal Vittal, CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, told reporters on Monday.

"It's not just telcos; it's in banks and credit card companies. We try and do what we can to protect and ensure our systems are secure. The thing we value the most is customer privacy. We take that very seriously. This is what keeps us awake through the night," he said.