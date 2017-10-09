Reliance Jio has come a long way since its entry into the telecommunication industry in India, becoming one of the top telecom service providers in the country in a matter of months. After being criticised for slow data speed and voice call cuts at the time of introducing its controversial free unlimited 4G data in October 2016, it has been beating Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL in 4G data download speed for several months now.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) MySpeed app has revealed in its report that Reliance Jio has recorded an average 4G data download speed of 18.433Mbps in September, thus beating its competitors. It is the ninth consecutive months that the telecom operator has topped the charts in 4G data download speed.

Also read: Best unlimited data, free voice call plans in October from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL

Vodafone stood in the second position in terms of 4G data download speed for the month of September with 8.999Mbps, followed by Idea Cellular at 8.746Mbps and Airtel at 8.550Mbps.

However, Idea Cellular stops the chart in 4G data upload speed with 6.307Mbps, followed by Vodafone at 5.776Mbps, Reliance Jio at 4.134Mbps and Airtel at 4.088Mbps.

MySpeed (TRAI) is an app that "captures and sends coverage, data speed and other network information along with device and location of the tests," according to the description provided in Play Store.

However, TRAI said last week that it would re-evaluate its method of measuring data download and upload speed on MySpeed app to make it more transparent over allegations that it gives inaccurate information. It is also expected to announce the methodology and algorithms used by the app to measure data speed of various data service providers.