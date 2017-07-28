Times have changed. We no longer live in the days where we have to pay around Rs. 250 for just 1GB of high-speed data on smartphones and manage it throughout the month. Reliance Jio's entry into the Indian telecom industry has changed the playing field for other telcos, who've been forced to lower their tariffs for data and calls.

After Reliance Jio's entry, voice calls are practically free with select plans and users get 1GB 4G LTE data every day instead of on a monthly basis. Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL have upped their game to retain customers and fetch new ones based on Jio's strategy.

If you are still unaware of the changed tariffs and the new plans that will effectively save you a lot on your prepaid recharges, here are the best ones from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone – the three most popular telcos in India.

Airtel

Ever since Jio's free voice calls became popular, Airtel, too, adopted the strategy to attract mobile subscribers. With a validity of 28 days, Airtel prepaid customers can get unlimited calls and 1GB 4G/3G data every day by paying just Rs. 349. This plan has been around for a while now.

But the largest Indian telco upped the ante with its new Rs. 449 plan, which puts up a tough fight for Jio. By paying Rs. 449, prepaid users get free unlimited voice calls to any network and 1GB 4G or 3G data for 84 days, which adds up to 84GB data throughout the period.

According to reports, Airtel's unlimited voice calls come with a cap of 300 minutes per day or calls to 100 select numbers within a week.

Vodafone

Joining Airtel's league is the second largest telco in the country – Vodafone – which also launched the same plan as Airtel on Thursday. Vodafone's Rs. 449 prepaid plan also offers 1GB data per day with unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network for 84 days.

While this plan is applicable for all Vodafone subscribers, new customers joining the network have better benefits. The telco recently launched a new Rs. 244 prepaid plans that offers 1GB data per day with unlimited free calls within Vodafone network for 70 days. This plan is not applicable for existing users.

Reliance Jio

Finally, it's time for the offers by the most-talked-about telco in India right now, Reliance Jio. Following the abrupt discontinuation of Jio Summer Surprise, Reliance Jio launched Dhan Dhana Dhan. Those who haven't availed the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan can opt for the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 plans.

For Rs. 309, users get 1GB 4G data every day with unlimited calls, SMS and access to MyJio apps for three months. With Rs. 509 plan, users get 2GB data per day along with the same benefits as the Rs. 309 plan. But those who already used their one-off Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, can avail long-terms benefits of 4G data and voice calls with updated prepaid tariffs as shown below.