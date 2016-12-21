Reliance Jio wants its e-commerce store to be a one-stop-shop for all the users' needs. After starting home delivery of Jio SIM cards, the new telco is now selling smartphones and hotspot devices online.

To begin with, Jio.com has only listed three LYF smartphones and JioFi 2 portable hotspot device, which can be home delivered by placing an order online. The JioFi 2 is available at its regular price of Rs 1,999. The device doesn't come with a Jio SIM card of its own, but buyers can get the free SIM card from Reliance Digital or DX Mini stores and activate the Happy New Year offer.

Read: Reliance Jio's free 4G data till March 31 is valid on all JioFi devices as well

Same goes for LYF smartphones listed on Jio.com. The smartphone available online are Water 11 Gold, Water 8 White and Earth 1 White, which are priced at Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 19,399, respectively. The smartphone prices are slightly cheaper on Jio.com than on LYF's official online store.

Jio.com, like any other e-commerce site, takes guarantee for easy replacement in case of damage or defect. Buyers can replace the product within seven days of delivery. You can make an online payment using your credit cards, debit cards, net banking and of course JioMoney wallet.

Once you receive your new LYF smartphone, you can go to the nearest Reliance Digital or DX Mini store and get a free Jio SIM card. An original and a Xerox copy of your Aadhaar card are essential for the eKYC verification. It takes up to 24 hours to get the SIM card activated.

In addition to the free Jio SIM card, customers are also eligible to get JioMoney discount coupons worth Rs 15,000. You will need to download JioMoney app to access the discount coupons and avail the offers at the stores mentioned in the coupons. Customers can also redeem the coupons through company's website by using the codes at the time of check out.