The release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who were acquitted of the charges of murder in Arushi-Hemraj case, got delayed as the authorities of Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, where the couple is currently lodged, did not receive the release papers as late as Friday afternoon. The Talwars may now have to wait till Monday to walk out of the jail even though the Allahabad High Court had acquitted them in an order on Thursday, October 12.

A certified copy of the HC order has to be produced to the jail authorities before they can release the Talwar couple. This needs to be produced in a Ghaziabad court on Monday, only after which the couple could walk out of the jail.

Sources said that the jail authorities are likely to receive the release papers by Friday evening.

Dasna Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya said, "We have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it."

"Either the Allahabad High Court sends its order copy directly to jail authorities or it is sent through the CBI court concerned which awarded them a life sentence," added the Superintendent of police.

Manoj Sisodia, one of the lawyers representing Talwar said, "If the orders are issued after lunch, they won't reach here from Allahabad on time. Tomorrow is Saturday followed by Sunday... so, it is likely that they will get out only on Monday."

