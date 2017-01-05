Finally, in what gamers highly anticipated, release date of Mass Effect: Andromeda has officially surfaced and is not too far away from now. So when can you expect to lay your hands on the game?

As per latest information, Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released on March 21 for gamers owning Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Sony PS4 platforms across the United States. UK gamers can reportedly get hold of the game from March 23.

USP of Mass Effect: Andromeda is its in-game setting that takes place nearly 600 years after Mass Effect 3.

Now, with the release date of Mass Effect: Andromeda known, it only becomes natural for gamers to expect if the title would be made available on the Nintendo Switch console. Well, such a possibility definitely cannot be ruled out in the distant future going by what Micheal Gamble has said.

Micheal Gamble recently stated that such a launch will happen only after the release of Nintendo Switch and based on the degree of demand from gamers owning the console. Nonetheless, the Mass Effect loyalists can anticipate the release of Andromeda specifically for Nintendo Switch in the distant future. Also, loyalists and gamers can raise such a demand and lobby with BioWare intensively to get the action role-playing, third-person shooter video game released.