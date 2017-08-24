Love him or hate him! It is hard to imagine The Grand Tour without host Jeremy Clarkson. But it seems like Amazon is seeking a replacement for Jeremy Clarkson, who hosts their much-acclaimed motoring show The Grand Tour along with James May and Richard Hammond.

Also read: The Grand Tour Season 2 trailer: Clarkson, Hammond and May are back in action

The 57-year-old host has been reportedly admitted to a hospital a couple of days ago as he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Hence, the former Top Gear presenter was "out of action for quite some time". His condition became so bad that he could have died if he ignored doctors' advice.

The job description on Amazon.com says that Amazon Prime Video is looking for a temporary replacement for Jezza [they didn't mention his name though, but it's understandable from the desciption].

However, the post was intended to poke fun at the die hard TGT fans. As Fox Business claimed, the company has posted "a fake job listing poking fun at the boisterous host".

You can take a look at the entire job description posted by Amazon below.

TV HOST Temporary DESCRIPTION Amazon Prime Video is seeking a host for an original TV series to be seen around the world. Currently, this is a temporary position to cover an absence due to pneumonia. The successful applicant will join a long-established team of variously sized co-hosts and possess a strong knowledge of cars, metaphors and progressive rock music. This host will have a proven track record in effectively dealing with colleagues that they find annoying and being lost in unknown locations. They must be entertaining, engaging and willing to pause before delivering the final word or words of some sentences. Please note: Preference will be given to especially tall candidates with curly hair. RESPONSIBILITIES · This role will work closely with the existing hosts, with duties including (but not limited to) accidentally setting things on fire, handling heavy machinery (badly) and being able to bloody-mindedly argue a point that no one will ever agree. · Driving the world's fastest and most exciting cars while talking to camera. Ability to do this without crashing would be considered an advantage, but not essential (apparently). BASIC QUALIFICATIONS · Valid driver's license. · British English including advanced qualification in exaggeration and braggadocio. · At least 6.5+ million followers on Twitter or similar social media network PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS · The successful applicant will be required to wear vast amounts of pre-washed denim (attire provided in sizes that are slightly too small)

The filming for the second season of The Grand Tour is still underway as it got delayed because of Richard Hammond's recent Rimac Concept One crash which he escaped at the right moment. The season 2 was due to air in November this year. But now it seems like the show will not air before December this year.