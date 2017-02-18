- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Relationship with Russia and free press emphasised in Merkels security conference speech
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (18 February), Merkel said greater cooperation was needed with Russia in tackling Islamic State (Isis) and international terrorism. She also highlighted the great working relationship she has with the German press as a reaction to Trumps media policy.
