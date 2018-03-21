Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's rumored affair in the 1980s is known to all, and hence Big B always apparently tries to avoid crossing paths with the legendary actress in public. But reports state that Rekha is now trying to get close to the Bachchan family, and has chosen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to start with.

According to an Asian Age report, Rekha is trying to enhance her friendship with Aishwarya and grow close to the Bachchan family in the process.

"Rekha wants to feel close to the Bachchan family, and accessing Aishwarya is a means for her to do so. And Aishwarya has a mind of her own and is independent," the report quoted a source as saying.

Rekha recently wrote a letter praising the former Miss World immensely. The 63-year-old actress praised everything about Aishwarya — from her beauty to her courage.

Here are the excerpts from the letter, published in Femina.

A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak! The worst thing you did was to be present with the present' with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can't take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete Amma' that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - wow! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa.

Rekha never shied away from expressing her fondness for Amitabh, but there are no confirmed reports of the two star's rumored relationship.

In an interview, Rekha even said she had returned two rings — which she never used to remove from her fingers — given to her by the megastar when he refused to never work with her after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

According to her, Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan had put a ban on him working with Rekha ever again.