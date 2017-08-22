Good news, Stranger Things fans! There will be one more season for the Netflix sci-fi horror series. Show creator Duffer Brothers confirmed the news during a recent interaction with Vulture.

Not only the third season, the Netflix show is likely to get even a fourth season as well. Hence, no matter what the adventures of the Hawkins AV Club will continue for two more seasons. The show has sent every 80s kids into the frenzy right from the poster inspired by 80s horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street to using Michael Jackson's 80s hitmaker Thriller as background score.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer told Vulture, after confirming a Season 3 is already in the works. He also teased that season 2 will be a little bigger as they "wanted to push things a bit."

He further added, "I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year. They're going to have to get the f*** out of this town! It's ridiculous!"

The sci-fi horror drama is set to return on Netflix with its second season on October 27, 2017. Previously it was scheduled to be released on the Halloween.

While Shannon Purser's Barb will not reprise her role Barb anymore in this season (as confirmed by show creator Duffer Brothers), other stars such as Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Martin Brenner) will return in the second series of Stranger Things.