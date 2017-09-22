Samsung announced on Friday that it had started rolling out the Bixby Voice in India, a month after releasing the service in over 200 countries across the globe. The artificial intelligence-powered digital voice assistant, which was unveiled with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, was first made available in South Korea and the US.

Thanks to Bixby, consumers in India are now expected to do things on their Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in a faster and easier way as the AI-enabled "intelligent interface" has been optimized to understand India accents. Users can activate Bixby's voice capabilities in US English by pressing the Bixby button, or by simply saying, "Hi, Bixby."

Bixby voice capabilities for Indian users were developed at the Bengaluru-based Samsung Research & Development Institute, the company's largest R&D facility outside South Korea.

According to Samsung, Bixby understands the way we speak, ask questions and make requests. This capability of understanding natural language makes will make it easier for users to interact with their smartphone in a more intuitive way.

"With its iterative deep learning technology, Bixby will improve over time to recognize your personal preferences and ways of speaking," Samsung said in a statement.

Finally got update again of bixby apps in galaxy apps nd bixby voice working. #bixbyvoiceindia #Bixby @SamMobiles — Deep Desai (@deepdesai1225) September 22, 2017

The South Korean conglomerate launched the new Galaxy Note 8 in India earlier this month. The company said during the launch that it would release Bixby Voice in the country in the next few weeks. According to Samsung, Bixby supports almost every task that a Bixby-enabled app can perform, using voice, touch or text.

"Bixby's deep integration is also built into the smartphone settings so that you can change phone options-such as setting the screen timeout or showing all notifications-without interrupting what you are currently doing," Samsung said.