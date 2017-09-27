Chennai-based motorcycle maker Royal Enfield is conducting the sixth edition of its celebrated ride -- Tour of Bhutan. The ride to the land of Thunder Dragons will be flagged off from Siliguri, West Bengal on October 15, culminating in Guwahati, Assam on October 25. Riding aficionados can register for this ride on Royal Enfield's official website.

In this edition of the ride, 15 riders will traverse more than 1,300 kilometres spread across 12 days, with the first stop at Phuntsholing, and then towards valley town of Paro and finally reach Thimphu, the capital of the kingdom of Bhutan.

Bhutan as a land of mountains, monasteries, and it is a bucket list destination for motorcycle enthusiasts from across the world. It is a top riding destination embedded with an average of 10 curves per km of road. The riders will encounter deep valleys, rice paddies, orchards and specks of tiny villages during the ride. The whole journey from Siliguri, Thimphu, Punakha, Bumthang, Tashi Gang and Samdrup Jongkhar will reward panoramic views for any riding and nature loving aficionados.

With an average elevation of 4,500 metres, the Tour of Bhutan promises a riding experience of a lifetime. The route has been chalked out specifically to challenge the riders with the winding mountain roads, the snow-capped mountain peaks in the eastern Himalayan ranges, water crossings and slush, gravel tracks, cross narrow suspension bridges as well as straight stretches.