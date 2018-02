House of Cards actor Reg E Cathey has died, aged 59. Cathey was an Emmy-award winning actor known for his roles on HBO shows The Wire and Oz, and Netflixs House of Cards. No details about the cause of his death have been revealed. Cathey won an Emmy in 2015 for his portrayal of BBQ joint owner Freddy Hayes in House of Cards. He played unit manager and warden Martin Querns on HBOs Oz and Baltimore politician Norman Wilson on The Wire.