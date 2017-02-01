- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Refugees outside the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos
There have been four deaths in the sub-zero temperatures at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos.
Most popular