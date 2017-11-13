The S-Cross is the first premium car of Maruti Suzuki launched via Nexa dealership in July 2015. The crossover got a decent start and it bloomed Maruti Suzuki's aspiration of becoming a 'premium carmaker.'

Having said that, the pre-facelift S-Cross wasn't a volume seller as envisioned by the company. Primarily due to the high price, the S-Cross demand slowed down after the initial excitement and that led Maruti Suzuki to offer discounts on the model.

After two years of run, the new S-Cross version was launched on October 1, 2017, and the first-month sales figures indicate that the crossover has received an excellent start. Though Maruti Suzuki has not officially released the sales data, multiple reports claim the new S-Cross has found 5,510 takers in October 2017. The figure is one of the best monthly sales of S-Cross so far.

When Maruti Suzuki launched the new S-Cross, the company dropped bigger 1.6-litre diesel engine. The 1.3-litre diesel mill is also updated with mild hybrid tech. The new crossover is sold only in four variants in the range between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The pricing is much lower compared to the pre-facelift S-Cross which was retailed at around Rs 15 lakh for top-end variant. The significant drop in price seems to have done the trick for the new S-Cross.

The cosmetic changes on the new S-Cross primarily concentrate up front. The face gets a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille. The chrome grille with vertical slats is flanked by the new projector headlamps. The headlamp unit also comes with integrated daytime running lamps. While the side profile of the S-Cross remains untouched, in the rear, it features slightly redesigned tail lamps and bumper.

The new S-Cross with DDiS 200 engine is coupled with Smart Hybrid technology. This is the third model in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to host the DDiS 200 with Smart Hybrid technology. It comes packed with features like idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gearshift indicator.

Source: IAB