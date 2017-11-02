Researchers say that people with heart-shaped faced are the most beautiful and actress Reese Witherspoon is one among them. In fact, scientists said that people with cheekbones as wide as eyebrows are "mathematically beautiful".

Researchers at the Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia came to this conclusion after analysing photos of around 55 female models to find the ideal facial proportions.

They measured the facial proportions and revealed that the "average interpupillary distance" was a strict 59.2 mm and the "vertical distance between eyes and cheekbones" was 13.1 mm. Those measurements indicated that heart-shaped face is attractive and even helps cosmetic surgeons design the "perfect look".

"The notion of 'mathematical beauty' implies the existence of ideal facial contours, dimensions, and ratios that, when present, create a harmonious, balanced, and attractive face. A heart-shaped midface is the quintessential symbol of youth and remains the overarching goal of midfacial rejuvenation," Dr Gary Linkov, the lead researcher of the study, wrote in Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

"However, few objective criteria exist to describe the midfacial position, whether in the ideal or aged state. We felt that these parameters might be useful to clinicians looking to find means of quantifying ageing changes, as well as postoperative improvements."

"Interestingly, brow length and WIZDOM (Width of the Interzygomatic Distance of the Midface) measurements were found to be nearly identical, without a statistically significant difference. Therefore, the zygomaxillary points should ideally lie vertically below the tail of the corresponding eyebrow," she added.

Dr Gary Ross, a leading cosmetic surgeon in Manchester, said that they have always known this, but only for the first time, anyone has measured the "beautiful" mid-face.

"The face and neck can droop with age, as the skin loses its elasticity and the face appears to lose volume," Ross told MailOnline.

"This equation essentially points out that enhanced volume in your face can make you look more aesthetically pleasing, scientifically speaking. While we've always known this, it's the first time anyone has sought to put an exact parameter on a beautiful midface," Ross added.