Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey are in New Zealand for filming A Wrinkle in Time. And the trio is having a great time.

The actresses shared pictures from the shooting sets on Instagram. The pictures have captured the beauty of New Zealand in all its scenic glory

In one picture, Winfrey has snapped the beautiful landscape which she witnesses everyday on her ride to work. In another photo shared by Witherspoon, the actress and Kaling are seen posing against a picturesque background filled with cloud-capped mountains.

Kaling also shared a picture of her (probably after a long day at the shoot) in an open air hot bath tub with a glass of wine in hand.

The Disney film is based on the children's book with the same name by Madeleine L'Engle. Frozen writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee is doing the adaptation of the popular book. The story revolves around children who time travel to strange worlds in a bid to find their missing scientist father.

Witherspoon plays the role of Mrs Whatsit, a former celestial being who looks like a very old woman, and Kaling will play Mrs Who. A Wrinkle in Time is the first book in L'Engle's Time Quartet series. Other books include A Wind in the Door, Many Waters and A Swiftly Tilting Planet.