Xiaomi has announced that it will no longer offer Cash on Delivery (COD) payment option for its upcoming sales for the Redmi Note 5 Pro on both its official website and Flipkart. The company has taken this decision to control unauthorized selling of the smartphone.

However, this move by Xiaomi is not a permanent halt to the COD payment option for the buyers of Redmi Note 5 Pro. The third sale is scheduled on March 7 (today) at 12 noon.

"In order to restrict reselling, we have decided to remove COD payment option for the upcoming sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart (only for initial few sales). This would give a better chance to our Mi fans to purchase our products. We have always, and will continue to stringently discourage unauthorized reselling across all our channels," Xiaomi said in a blog post.

The company also said that it will continue to discourage unauthorized reselling across all its channels.

It has reported that people usually buy Xiaomi smartphones in bulk during flash sales and sell them at higher prices, usually on sites such as OLX and Quikr. Xiaomi is aware of such deals and this might be the reason behind its decision to halt COD.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro are two of the most efficient smartphones in that price range. In the first three minutes of the flash sales, the company has sold over 300,000 units of these phones.

The Redmi Note 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and offers a base model of 3GB RAM along with an onboard storage of 32GB, where the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage will cost Rs 11,999. The Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and comes with a configuration of 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM version costs Rs 16,999.