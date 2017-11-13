Have you been waiting to buy the Redmi Note 4 at a discounted price? You won't have to anymore, as Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 on its best selling smartphone, the Redmi Note 4.

Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India, announced the Redmi Note 4 price cut in a tweet on Sunday. He tweeted: "We are announcing a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4 [sic]."

Exciting news Mi Fans:



We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999!



Head to https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017

As a result of the permanent price cut, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. The smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, is now available at Rs 11,999, down from its regular price of Rs 12,999.

Note: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 also comes in 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, variant but this variant has not been available for quite some time now. Although it is currently out-of-stock, it has been listed on Flipkart for Rs 8,999.

The price drop is effective starting November 13 and is applicable on both Flipkart and Xiaomi's Mi.com. But that's not all, to make the deal even sweeter Flipkart is also giving additional offers on the Redmi Note 4.

Redmi Note 4 offers on Flipkart:

Flipkart is giving an exciting exchange offer wherein customers can get up to Rs 11,000 discount value if they choose to exchange their existing phone. The online retailer is also providing No-Cost EMI financed by Bajaj Finserv starting from Rs 2,000 x 6 months or Rs 4,000 x 3 months. Also, Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will get additional 5 percent off.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi had recently announced a similar Rs 1,000 permanent price drop for the Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications:

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1080x1920) resolution display and comes with 2.5D curved glass and top. It is powered by the reliable Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset coupled with either 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with either 32GB or 64GB internal storage depending on the variant (3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage). It also gives the option to expand the native storage by up to 128GB via a microSD card.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13MP sensor at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It runs on Android Nougat with MIUI 8 skin on top, which can be upgraded to MIUI 9. The device comes with 4G VoLTE support, GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi. The Redmi Note 4 derives its juice from a beefy 41000mAh non-removable battery and comes in Black, Dark Grey and Gold colourways.