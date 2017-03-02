Nissan Motor India reported 4,807 units of domestic sales in February 2017 as against 3,850 units sold in the same month a year ago. The company along with Datsun, the low-cost brand of the Japanese carmaker, recorded 24.86 percent growth, led by the redi-GO hatchback and Micra in India.

Commenting on the sales results, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said: "Our strong sales performance in February maintains the Nissan Group's position as the second-fastest growing car brand in India so far this fiscal year. Our growth story has been driven by the continued success of Datsun redi-GO."

The redi-GO, the small hatch of Datsun, has been leading the sales chart of Nissan since its launch in the country. Buoyed by the success of the car, Nissan also introduced a special edition of the small hatchback—the redi-GO Sport. The redi-GO is soon expected to come in 1.0 litre and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) avatar in India.

Nissan's X-Trail hybrid SUV, which had made its India debut at Auto Expo 2016, will also be launched by April 2017. The new X-Trail is based on the Common Module Family (CMF) platform architecture jointly developed by Nissan and Renault. India is the fourth market after Japan, Thailand and Indonesia, where Nissan would introduce the X-trail Hybrid and it is expected to be brought as completely built units (CBU) in India.