The Classic models - Classic 350 and Classic 500 - are the most sought after among of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Both models have been in the market for quite a long time, without major design changes. Despite the same old look, these bikes continue to be in vogue and the demand for these models has never been on the wane.

Now the Royal Enfield is all set to upgrade both motorcycles, and give it a swanky smart look. Leaked images of the updated models posted on TeamBHP forums indicate that there are new colour options and cycle parts while powertrain will remain unchanged.

According to the leaked document, the Classic 350 model will have a new gunmetal grey colour option. The new model will also come with rear disc brake and upgraded swing arm borrowed from the Thunderbird range. The Classic 350 is currently offered with 153mm drum at the rear.

The Classic 500 will come with a new stealth black paint scheme. The pictures show the bike bathed in black colour giving it a sturdy, mean and masculine look. The new Classic 500 will also get rear brake disc and swing arm setup as in the Thunderbird models.

Though the leaked images and documents reveal the classified information on the Classic range, Royal Enfield has not divulged any details on the launch of these models yet.

The Classic 500 is powered by 499cc twinspark, air-cooled engine poised to generate 27.2bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 195,556, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 346cc twin-spark, single cylinder engine, and can develop 19.8bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28Nm at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The younger Classic model is priced at Rs 126,264, ex-showroom Delhi.

Royal Enfield's product line‐up in India includes the Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement along with Continental GT 535cc café racer and dual-purpose model, the Himalayan.

