Park Soo-young, the Red Velvet member who is popularly known by her stage name Joy, will be playing the lead role in the Korean adaptation of popular Japanese Manga The Liar And His Lover. It is scheduled to premiere on March 13 at 11pm KST on tvN.

The romantic comedy series revolves around the life of a genius music composer named Han-kyul and his hardcore fan So-rim, a high school student whom he meets while struggling to over come his depression.

In the period drama, the 20-year-old singer will be sharing screen space with actor Lee Hyun-woo of Moorim School. While the SM Entertainment artist will be portraying the female lead, Secretly: Greatly star will be playing the role of a musician with a hidden identity.

Other celebrities to appear in the series include Choi Min-soo as Kang In-woo, Lee Jung-jin as Choi Jin-hyuk, Im Ye-jin as Kim Sun-hee, Kim In-kwon as Teacher Bong, Lee Seo-won as Seo Chan-yeung, Kim Sung-joo as Yoo Si-hyun, Shin Je-min as Lee Yoon and Jang Ki-yong as Ji In-ho.

The Liar And His Lover is considered to be one of the most anticipated Korean dramas to be released in March and the recently released teaser videos have increased the curiosity of the K-drama lovers across the globe.

One of the videos features Lee Hyun-woo as Kang Han-kyul, wherein he says, "I lie again today. Because I'm afraid that my true feelings will be found out, because I want to stay by her side, I lie." The second teaser shows Joy's character saying, "I started liking someone. He's my first love. But that person keeps on lying to me."

