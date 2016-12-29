One of the most visible things in parties and barbeques in the US is probably the Red Solo Cup, a popular party cup, which was the invention of Robert Leo Hulseman.

At 84, Hulseman died on December 21 at Northefield, Illinois and was surrounded by his family, Daily Mail reported.

Hulseman, who worked in his father's company for almost 60 years, invented Red Solo Cup in the 1970s and the Traveller Lid. He later went on to become its President and CEO from 1998 to 2006.

Singer and songwriter Toby Keith has a whole song on the Red Solo Cup, with the same title. The song reached number 9 on the country charts and was number 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The cup has been called "every party's most popular guest," by NPR and the company was one of the first to introduce a party cup, according to Kim Healy, VP of consumer business for Solo.

The Red Solo Cup caught attention for having a crimson colour and the three rings. The rings are meant for the following:

1.5 ounces (44.3 ml) of liquor

5 ounces (147.8 ml) of wine

12 ounces (354.8 ml) of beer

According to the company, the crimson or bright red colour made sense as "consumers would gravitate to this colour when you think about the kind of occasions it's used at," Rebecca Bikoff, a brand manager at Solo, told VICE.

Apart from the red cups, the company also sells paper cups and plates of different designs and colours. In 2012, Dart Company bought Hulseman's company for $1 billion.