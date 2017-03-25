The highly-anticipated Love Actually reunion received applauds from fans and they shared their excitement on social media as they got to watch their favourite characters back on screens through a special episode on the Red Nose Day.

Also Read: What to watch on TV in March: Survivors, Saving Hope, American Crime and others

The short sequel featured almost all the original cast members, including Keira Knightly, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Andrew Lincoln. But the one who captured all the attention of the viewers was actor Hugh Grant.

The 56-year-old English actor and film producer reprised his role as Prime Minister David and delivered an impressive speech onstage. When a media representative asked him if he is still very optimistic, he replied, "Good's going to win, I'm actually sure of it."

Check out the powerful speech of Hugh Grant on Love Actually reunion below (via Mail Online):

Well, interesting obviously times have got harder and people are nervous and fearful. And it's not just in politics that things are tough, Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive. But let's look at the other side of the coin, Metallica's album is an absolute cracker and on a deeper level I'm optimistic wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too. Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid. Today is Red Nose Day and people who are giving their hard earned cash to people they'll never meet, who's pain and fear they'll never feel and want to fight. So it's not romantic love that is all round, most people still everyday, everywhere have enough love in their hearts to help human beings in trouble. Good's going to win, I'm actually sure of it.

The fans of Love Actually were really pleased to hear PM David's speech and praised director Richard Curtis. "After the events from this week, this quote from the Love Actually sequel was absolutely perfect," tweeted a netizen.

Another social media user stated, "Love actually sequel for @rednoseday.. just what the country needed to hear." A viewer also wrote, "That was a particularly poignant speech by Hugh Grant at end of #comicrelief Love Actually film. Seems appropriate after events of yesterday."

The sequel also featured Hugh Grant showing off his infamous dance moves to Drake's Hotline Bling and falling off the stairs, breaking his arm.

Other popular scenes from the Love Actually sequel included Andrew Lincoln's character Mark introducing his wife, played by Kate Moss, to Juliet (Keira Knightly), Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia (Lucia Moniz) informing her husband Jamie (Colin Firth) that she is pregnant with their fourth child and Daniel (Liam Neeson) meeting his step-son Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster).