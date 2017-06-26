The red carpet arrivals of BET awards 2017 were filled with stunning, hot, sizzling looks of the star-studded attendees. While Cardi B captured all the attention with her all red outfit, Amber Rose looked amazing in her plunging mini-dress.

As Jada Pinkett Smith became a trendsetter with her glittering gown, Remy Ma looked gorgeous in her semi-sheer dress and Kat Graham sizzled in her figure-hugging gown with daring cuts. Karrueche Tran looked very different in her short dress as she flaunted her blonde hair.

Pop singer LaTina Webb, English television presenter and actress Terri Seymour, UK-based makeup artist Jennie Jenkins and American model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna also looked amazing in their simple yet fashionable outfits.

Check out the photos of 10 dazzling celebrities of BET awards 2017 below:

LaTina Webb

The Pop singer donned looked stunning in her long sleeve short white dress.

Terri Seymour

English television presenter and actress looked beautiful in her formfitting black dress.

Cardi B

The hip hop recording artist and television personality showed off her incredible curves and ample assets in her red suit.

Kat Graham

The Swiss-born American actress and model looked stunning in her sexy cut-out dress.

Blac Chyna

American model and entrepreneur flaunted her eye-popping curves and toned legs in her black semi-sheer dress.

Remy Ma

The American rapper looked gorgeous in her blue fringe dress.

Karrueche Tran

The American actress and model wore a figure-hugging mini-dress.

Amber Rose

The American model and actress sizzled in her green dress.

Jennie Jenkins

The UK-based makeup artist wore a multi-coloured off-shoulder dress.

Jada Pinkett Smith

The American entertainer wore a dazzling gown in thigh-high slit during the red carpet arrival of BET awards 2017.