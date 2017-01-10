It seems that the much awaited action-cum-adventure title, Read Dead Redemption 2 would be released on October 2, 2017. This piece of information has apparently surfaced via an e-tailer, who is said to have unknowingly leaked the release details of the game on a product page.

A new report, containing the above information, adds to earlier ones that had hinted at an approximate Fall 2017 timeline for the release of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2. In fact, the e-tailer mentioned above, going by the name of LittleWoods, still has the Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 version) product page intact; here, the delivery date of Red Dead Redemption 2 is mentioned as October 2, 2017.

Price of the PS4 variant of Red Dead Redemption 2 is also listed; as £70 ($85 approximately). At this point in time, it is already being speculated that there would be as many as three in-game playable characters (in the new iteration) similar to Red Dead Redemption 1. These new in-game characters are also said to belong to the John gang.

Also, another related aspect that surfaced not too long ago is the fact that there would be unexpected in-game turns and twists bearing uncanny resemblances to those within Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5). Finally, Red Dead Redemption 2 is also rumoured to offer an online gameplay mode. This functionality is said to be seeded at a future point in time, post-the-release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

[Source: RDR2].