- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Red Cross Director-General says killing of staff seems impossible
At least six workers for the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) have been killed by the Islamic State (Isis) in northern Afghanistan on 8 February. Reportedly the Red Cross workers were in a convoy carrying supplies to areas hit by avalanches when they were attacked by the gunmen. A search operation has been launched to find two missing Red Cross that have gone missing since the attack.
Most popular