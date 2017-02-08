Red Cross Director-General says killing of staff seems impossible

  • February 8, 2017 21:56 IST
    By Storyful
Red Cross Director-General says killing of staff seems impossible Close
At least six workers for the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) have been killed by the Islamic State (Isis) in northern Afghanistan on 8 February. Reportedly the Red Cross workers were in a convoy carrying supplies to areas hit by avalanches when they were attacked by the gunmen. A search operation has been launched to find two missing Red Cross that have gone missing since the attack.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular