India's highly successful year ended with a Twenty20 International victory against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (December 24). The team's first win of the year had come against England on January 15 in Pune.

It was a record-setting year for Virat Kohli-led India where they won 37 matches across the formats. Most wins came in One Day Internationals - 21. India's 37 victories is only second to world record (for most wins in a calendar year) of 38 set by Australia in 2003.

Barring the final limited-overs series against Sri Lanka this month, Kohli led the side in all matches. Rohit Sharma was the captain for ODIs and T20Is against the islanders as Kohli opted for a break due to his marriage with Anushka Sharma, which was on December 11 in Italy.

This year, India achieved a rare "tour wash" when they won all the matches in Sri Lanka. They beat the home team 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in T20Is.

For India, the year 2018 will commence in South Africa as they face them in the opening Test of the three-match series in Cape Town on January 5.

Full list of India's victories across formats in the year 2017

Overall - Played 53, Won 37, Lost 12

Tests (Played 11, Won 7, Lost 1, Draw 3) - 4 wins at home

1. Beat Bangladesh by 208 runs (Hyderabad) - February 9-13

2. Beat Australia by 75 runs (Bengaluru) - March 4-7

3. Beat Australia by 8 wickets (Dharamsala) - March 25-28

4. Beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs (Galle) - July 26-29

5. Beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs (Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo) - August 3-6

6. Beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs (Pallekele) - August 12-14

7. Beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs (Nagpur) - November 24-27

ODIs (Played 29, Won 21, Lost 7, No Result 1) - 10 wins at home

1. Beat England by 3 wickets (Pune) - January 15

2. Beat England by 15 runs (Cuttack) - January 19

3. Beat Pakistan by 124 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Birmingham) - June 4 - Champions Trophy (CT)

4. Beat South Africa by 8 wickets (The Oval, London) - June 11 - CT

5. Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets (Birmingham) - June 15 - CT

6. Beat West Indies by 105 runs (Port of Spain) - June 25

7. Beat West Indies by 93 runs (North Sound) - June 30

8. Beat West Indies by 8 wickets (Kingston) - July 6

9. Beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets (Dambulla) - August 20

10. Beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Pallekele) - August 24

11. Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (Pallekele) - August 27

12. Beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs (R Premadasa Stadium (RPS), Colombo) - August 31

13. Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (RPS, Colombo) - September 3

14. Beat Australia by 26 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Chennai) - September 17

15. Beat Australia by 50 runs (Kolkata) - September 21

16. Beat Australia by 5 wickets (Indore) - September 24

17. Beat Austraia by 7 wickets (Nagpur) - October 1

18. Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets (Pune) - October 25

19. Beat New Zealand by 6 runs (Kanpur) - October 29

20. Beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs (Mohali) - December 13

21. Beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets (Visakhapatnam) - December 17

T20Is (Played 13, Won 9, Lost 4) - 8 wins at home

1. Beat England by 5 runs (Nagpur) - January 29

2. Beat England by 75 runs (Bengaluru) - February 1

3. Beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (RPS, Colombo) - September 6

4. Beat Australia by 9 wickets (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Ranchi) - October 7

5. Beat New Zealand by 53 runs (New Delhi) - November 1

6. Beat New Zealand by 6 runs (Thiruvananthapuram) - November 7

7. Beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs (Cuttack) - December 20

8. Beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs (Indore) - December 22

9. Beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets (Mumbai) - December 24