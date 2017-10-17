Reckless swimmer ignores warnings to stay inside during storm Ophelia

Footage has been released showing a swimmer braving the choppy waters off the coast of Ireland, whilst Storm Ophelia batters the country.The reckless behavior in Salthill, County Galway, happened despite numerous warnings telling people to stay indoors. Ophelia, which was a category three hurricane before being downgraded to a storm, hit the south-western area of Ireland on Oct. 16. Three people have been killed so far, officials said.