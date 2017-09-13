Reporters battled up to 130mph winds to highlight hurricane Irma and amp;#39;s strength, with some hardly able to speak or stand whilst reporting live. Critics have criticised this as reckless behaviour whilst others suggest it highlights just how powerful a tropical storm can be.
Reckless reporting during Hurricane Irma criticised
- September 13, 2017 22:40 IST
