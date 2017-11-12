Rebel Wilson, famous for her role as Fat Amy in the rom-com hits that were the Pitch Perfect musicals, has just opened up about her harrowing experience with people from the industry sexually harassing her.

The 37-year-old Australian actress is known for her unabashed sense of humour, which almost every on-screen avatar of her shares, which is probably why fans worldwide were shocked to learn of her experience.

In a long, detailed, multi-post statement on her Twitter account, Rebel went on to share her encounter with the people from Hollywood – whose names she refused to disclose. Her story involved two accounts of her allaegedly getting sexually harassed within the industry.

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Currently busy filming overseas, Rebel stated in her tweets that it is "hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood", before proceeding to recount what she underwent in her earlier days in the industry.

The first incident, she said, wasabout an unnamed "male star" who urged her to perform a sexual act despite she refusing repeatedly, while his other male friends were busy trying to film the entire incident on their phones.

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Rebel stated how she declined and walked out and went on to call her agent to file an official complaint with the studio as a precautionary measure to protect her from something similar happening in future.

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio - basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.

I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

The second incident she detailed actually dated back to quite early in her career, and involved a "top director" who invited her to a hotel room to talk about an upcoming project – similar to the complaints of over 50 women who have accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing them.

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud... — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

While nothing extreme happened, thanks to a phone call from the director's wife, it did not stop Rebel from calling out the disgusting behaviour of those in power within the industry and consider herself one of the lucky ones to have managed to escape in time.

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described - but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

While her words were strong and full of conviction, Twitter has also shown pretty heavy reactions to her coming forward with those claims.

And as expected, some people labelled her tweets attention-seeking and even resorted to fat-shaming her.

LOL. Fat women can't be sexually harassed. Let this this demonstrate just how ridiculous this witch hunt as become. Hollyweird pedoland? Yes! Ray Moore? No!



⚡️ “Rebel Wilson reveals her experiences with sexual harassment”https://t.co/FmPuhQu22u — Kal (@McDuder1987) November 12, 2017

I have to question Rebel Wilson claiming she was the victim of a sex attack. Who would want a sexual favour from a fat munter? — Neil Sterland (@YNWAontheKop) November 11, 2017

Does anyone really believe that Rebel Wilson was sexually harassed? I think that movement has jumped the shark. — Rob Harrington (@bharrington5585) November 12, 2017

They say they've been sexually harassed but won't name the people who assaulted them, well done, have a cookie while you do nothing to preventing future harassment.



Also, yuck, Rebel Wilson. pic.twitter.com/PxKxa4P7FG — Laika (@LaikaSobers) November 11, 2017

how desperate do you have to be to sexually assault #RebelWilson — Carcosa (@DuBsh4rK) November 12, 2017

Rebel Wilson on the bandwagon on sexual harassment, Hmmm she wishes . — turdface (@turdface68) November 11, 2017

Rebel Wilson: I was sexually harassed

Everyone on planet earth: pic.twitter.com/n91ldMSquZ — Content Gargoyle (@Natedogisdeadlo) November 12, 2017

So now Rebel Wilson is saying she was sexually harassed I guess some men like water buffaloes so maybe it's possible?? — deplorable white guy (@brucemartin68) November 12, 2017

However, there are many who have labelled these comments and the speculations as shallow, and shown support towards the actress for taking the bold step.

If you're "skeptical" of @RebelWilson's sexual harassment claim because of how she looks, you are a part of the problem. — NastyWomenofNPS (@NastyWomenofNPS) November 11, 2017

Holy fucking shit.

The amount of people saying Rebel Wilson did not get sexually abused and is attention seeking is... I am angry, appalled, horrified. — DestKitteh ♡ (@FaerieKitteh) November 11, 2017

rebel wilson coming forward at all with her story is a big deal. y’all really have to stop pressuring people to share more than they’re ready to when it comes to sexual assault and harassment. — nessa ? (@latinsass) November 12, 2017

I’m mind blown at the horrible comments people are making over Rebel Wilson speaking up. The fat shaming is absolutely childish, hateful and cruel as is assuming she wasn’t harassed/assaulted because she’s overweight. #RebelWilson — Kat (@starryregulus) November 12, 2017

Rebel refused to add anything further to the comments when her representatives were contacted.