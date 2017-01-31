Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People has managed to impress K-drama lovers across the globe with its premiere episode. The Korean mini-series will be back with episode 2 this Tuesday, January 31, at 10pm KST on MBC.

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim season 2 predictions: Will SBS renew medical drama?

Episode 1 of the period drama focused on Hong-Ah Mo-gae's ambition to make his son Hong Gil-dong the most powerful person in the kingdom, who can fight against the bloodthirsty ruler and his violent regime.

The drama series is yet to introduce its lead casts, Yoon Kyun-sang and Chae Soo-bin. They are likely to have major roles to play in the upcoming episode, wherein the viewers will get to know what provoked the illegitimate son of a nobleman to move against King Yeonsangun.

The promo for episode 2 hints at troubled moments for Yoon Kyun-sang's character and his family members. Although his father returns back home safely, things take a turn for the worst after the ruler decides to sell Hong-Ah Mo-gae.

Click here to watch Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People live online on MBC on Wednesday at 10pm on Korean Time. Episode 2 of the Korean mini-series will also be available online here.

Meanwhile, check out the audience reviews on the new historical drama:

Akashi Seijuro

This episode had great foreshadowing, however I hope the many episode count in this drama doesn't mean we will have many "draggy" episodes.

wfkbj

i'm loving the tone of this drama! it's light-hearted but not too comical, it's somewhat sad but not too melodramatic (although i have a feeling it's going to get really sad later on), i love the heart warming vibe the characters are giving off and i'm in love with little gil dong he's just too CUTE

feytwilight

The preview at the start kinda of spoiled things for me a little, if I'd known it was there I prolly would have skipped it, but the episode still managed to catch my interest, mostly because of the father, he's awesome!

Jelly Bean

Nice intro episode...you get a feel for who these characters are....lets wait to see where this goes. Also....shout out to the kid for completely calling his dad's bluff about his hands lol...he just sat there patiently lol ....mighty child indeed

Watch the official trailer for the period drama below: