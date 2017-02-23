Rebel Thief Who Stole the People, which is also known as Hong: The Rebel, will be back with a new episode next Monday, February 27, at 10pm KST on MBC. Episode 9 is likely to feature a reunion between Hong Gil-dong and Jang Nok-su.

Episode 8 of the Korean mini series focused on the male protagonist and his relationship with Song Ga-ryung. After remembering the tragic incident that turned his life upside down, he went to Ilkhwari in search of his father Ah Mo-gae.

From Suno Manseog and other natives, the title character heard about his father's demise. After paying a visit to his mother's graveyard, he returned to Kisaeng parlour and Chae Soo-bin's character informed him, "They all left. I'm the only one here."

Rebel Thief Who Stole the People episode 8 also featured a reunion between Kim Sang-joong's character and his son. Magistrate Eom Ja-chi informed the male protagonist that his father is alive and he is one who saved him.

After meeting his father, Gil-dong went in search of So Boo-ri, Yong-gae, Se Gul, Monk Bubryang and Kkeus-soe. He told them about his father and brought them back to town. The episode ended by teasing the beginning of a rivalry between Prince Lee Jung and Yoon Kyun-sang's character.

Through the episode, the followers of the period drama also got a glimpse of Uh Ri Ni and her elder brother. While Gil-hyun is planning to appear for a government exam, his little sister is locked up inside a dark room. Will the male protagonist find them?

Rebel Thief Who Stole the People episode 9 is likely to begin by featuring a reunion between Gil-dong and Nok-su. Watch the historical drama live online next Monday, February 20, at 10pm KST on MBC to know more about Ah Mo-gae and his children. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes online here.