Rebel Thief Who Stole The People will be back with episode 7 next Monday, February 20, at 10pm KST on MBC and Hong Gil-dong will try to save his father Ah Mo-gae using his royal connections.

In episode 6 of the Korean mini-series, the slave turned merchant began his hunt for a runaway servant girl named Yeo Mi as instructed by Prince Choong Won in order to avoid any future consequences. When he got hold of her, he decided to free her and fake her death by presenting a corpse from the storage.

However, things took a turn for the worse after Heotaehak's right-hand man found her and informed about it to the evil prince. He even brought back Jo Cham-bong's wife to take legal action against Kim Sang-joong's character.

After a merchant found the corpse of Yeo Mi on his way, Ah Mo-gae got arrested and his sons tried their best to get him out of the prison. But all of the officials, including Magistrate Lee Jung, refused to help them.

Later on, Jo Cham-bong's Wife provoked the Prince to kill Gil Hyeon and his siblings to save the country. So, he helped Heo Tae Hak and his people to chase them. He even instructed them to get Uh Ri Ni alive.

Towards the end of the episode, Gil-dong regained his strength and fought with a group of armed men to save his little sister. But when they started shooting arrow, he had no other option than to jump from a hill top.

The promo for the upcoming episode begins with a time jump and features a conversation between the male protagonist and Jang Nok-su. It shows him seeking help from her to save his father. The video even hints at a power couple sequence between the two.

