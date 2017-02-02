#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp
#ReasonsTrumpHangsUpReuters

United States President Donald Trump described his conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as his "worst call by far" and hung up on him 35 minutes early. While the heated discussion between Trump and Turnbull was on the serious subject of refugee deal with Australia, Twitter took this chance to troll the US President.

President Trump was fuming about having to honour a "dumb" refugee deal with Australia, which was previously inked between Turnbull and the Obama administration to accept refugees from Down Under. Turnbull denied reports of Trump hanging up on him and said the conversation was "very frank and forthright."

That hasn't done any good as Twitter took this chance to troll the US President in the most humorous way possible. Check out the funniest reactions Twitter users shared using the trending hashtag #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp below:

And then there's this:

Also read