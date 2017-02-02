United States President Donald Trump described his conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as his "worst call by far" and hung up on him 35 minutes early. While the heated discussion between Trump and Turnbull was on the serious subject of refugee deal with Australia, Twitter took this chance to troll the US President.

President Trump was fuming about having to honour a "dumb" refugee deal with Australia, which was previously inked between Turnbull and the Obama administration to accept refugees from Down Under. Turnbull denied reports of Trump hanging up on him and said the conversation was "very frank and forthright."

That hasn't done any good as Twitter took this chance to troll the US President in the most humorous way possible. Check out the funniest reactions Twitter users shared using the trending hashtag #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp below:

He reached his 140 character limit. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — Paul C (@Scriptwriter22C) February 2, 2017

Trump : ... and I had the biggest ever crowd at my inauguration

Australia PM: No you did not, Obama did

Trump : (click)#reasonstrumphangsup — Paul Michael (@realPaulMichael) February 2, 2017

Phone keeps slipping out of his ting hands. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — ZNamek Zrel (Zom) (@NamekZrel) February 2, 2017

CNN wants to ask him a question #reasonsTrumpHangsUp — Keish Brown (@KeishBrown3) February 2, 2017

#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp

His hair escaped & he's trying to catch it pic.twitter.com/3XEBr2zwtR — sj (@sjneedsanap) February 2, 2017

It was too hard repeating what Bannon was telling him to say #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — ✌?JustSayin' ?? (@JustLolatalkin) February 2, 2017

You are on the other side of the wall #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — Jimish (@jimishbathia) February 2, 2017

And then there's this: