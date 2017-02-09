Xiaomi has been a hit in India ever since it entered the market with its budget smartphone Redmi 1s, but the Redmi Note 3 was perhaps the most demanded device. So, it is natural for gadget lovers and Xiaomi fans to expect big from its successor Redmi Note 4, and it has the potential to beat its competitors like Moto G4 Plus, LeEco Le 2 and OnePlus X.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 4GB RAM+64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999, which means it will have to take on handsets like the Moto G4 Plus (Rs 13,499), LeEco Le 2 (Rs 11,999) and OnePlus X (Rs 14,999) in the India market. But will the device beat the competition?

[READ: Will Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Note 3 Pro get Android 7.0 Nougat update early]

Well, the Redmi Note 4 is impressive as far as the specifications are concerned. It has a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, and an Android Marshmallow operating system.

It also features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode, and a 4,100mAh battery.

The handset has impressive features, but devices like Moto G4 Plus, LeEco Le 2 and OnePlus X that are already available in the market will give it a run for money. The Moto G4 Plus and LeEco Le 2 have better camera and the OnePlus X boasts of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor.

However, there is more reason than one for the Redmi Note 4 to do well in India. It is a well-balanced device with a reasonable pricing, and Xiaomi is already a popular brand in the country. The device also has an edge over its competitors -- Moto G4 Plus, LeEco Le 2 and OnePlus X – in terms of RAM, storage and battery.