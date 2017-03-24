Big screen smartphones might be the in-thing, especially among the youth who spend so much time on phones either chatting, watching videos or playing games, but there is a sizable chunk of consumers who still prefer a device that comfortably fits in the hand. This is why Apple's iPhone SE has many takers.

Now, Apple is making its iPhone SE available at a very aggressive price. All authorised offline retailers have come up with Rs 5,000 cash back offer, making the 16GB variant available at Rs 19,999 against the original price of Rs 39,000 and the 64GB variant at Rs 25,999 against the earlier price of Rs 44,000.

The cash back offer started on March 17 and will close by the end of this month. The offer can be availed only by using a credit or debit card from select banks. [Complete list of banks that offers cash back on iPhone SE purchase].

Well, even fans of Android phones may find the iPhone SE irresistible for more reasons than one. Firstly, the current pricing. An iPhone below Rs 20,000 is like a dream come true, given the phone's elite status.

Secondly, the iPhone SE is a great phone from every angle. It is an iPhone 6s (Apple's 2015 flagship) in the body of an iPhone 5S. The iPhone SE has a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), an A9 chip, an iOS 9.3 operating system, 16GB/64GB internal storage, a 2GB RAM, a 12MP iSight main camera with 1.22Âµ pixels, a 1.2MP front-snapper, and a 1,624mAh battery. The iPhone 6s share almost all the features except the screen size (but same PPI) and a slightly bigger battery.

The iPhone SE is one of the most stable handsets available in the market, and with this pricing, it can beat popular devices like the Sony Xperia X, OnePlus 2, Google Nexus 5X, Moto Z Play, Xiaomi Mi 5 and other smartphones under Rs 25,000.