Xiaomi's next-generation smartphone is likely to be from its Mi series, perhaps Mi 7, but one device that will be the centre of attention is the Redmi Note 5. But how can a budget smartphone steal the attention from the flagship? Well, there are several reasons for the public to wait for the launch of the device.

Xiaomi fans will expect Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to have impressive specifications following the stupendous success of its predecessor, Redmi Note 4, in emerging markets. Redmi Note 4 was made available at just Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage (memory expandable up to128GB via microSD card) despite its impressive features. So, it will be interesting to see how aggressively the company will sell the upcoming device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 did exceptionally well in India, shipping more than five million units within six months of its launch, thus becoming the best selling smartphone in the country in the first half of this year. The popularity of the Redmi Note series in developing markets is obvious, so it is natural for smartphone lovers to look forward to the release of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

The Chinese technology giant is tight-lipped on the details of Redmi Note 5 but reports have suggested that it will have several feature upgrades over its predecessor. It is expected to have a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset for Indian market), an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

It is also reported that Xiaomi Redmi 5 would be priced at 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Yuan ($205 / €180) for the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195) for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, runs an Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and house a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.