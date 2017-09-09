Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, will be back with episode 15 next Wednesday, September 13, at 10.50 pm KST. This chapter will probably revolve around the evil moves of serial killer Kim Yong Cheol, who is popularly known as The Reaper.

The psycho killer seems to be having fun playing around with the lives of highly trained NCI profilers. After killing team leader Kang Ki Hyung's wife, Seo Hye Won, the culprit was imprisoned. Although the news about his prison break shook the team members, they were not expecting him to make any moves against them in the near future.

But The Reaper alerted the NCI profilers by leaving the earrings of Seo Hye Won at a crime site. Then he targeted Kim Hyun Joon and succeeded in sending him behind bars. Now, the NCI team is closely watching all his moves with the help of bubbly tech analyst Nana Hwang.

Also read Will Shin Ho Bang confront Park Dong Seok in Reunited Worlds episodes 33, 34?

So, Kim Yong Cheol could set a trap for the techie and may even try to make her his next victim. He knows that without her help it's not easy for the team to trace him or plan any move against him.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 15 revolves around the abduction of three young girls. As Kim Hyun Joon finds out that the kidnapper had planned everything meticulously mainly because there are no traces of resistance, the NCI team gets their deadline.

"The abductor mentioned a specific date. He set it as his D-day. We only have one day left," the team leader informs his colleagues. Shortly, Yoo Min Young makes a shocking discovery and finds out that the kidnapper is someone who knows everything about the girls.

To find out what lies ahead for the highly trained profilers, watch Criminal Minds episode 15 next Wednesday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, do not forget to catch up with the first 14 episodes online here.

Watch the trailer below: