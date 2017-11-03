The United States President Donald Trump's active social media engagement has been a topic of discussion, concern and even criticism for the most part of his presidency. However, the POTUS' Twitter account was under spotlight and it was not for its flamboyance this time.

A rogue Twitter employee leveraged his access to the company's database and erased the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle from the face of the social networking site. But it was restored shortly after 11 minutes and the micro-blogging site has owned up to it on Thursday, calling it a "human error."

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Twitter said that it is conducting an investigation into the company's customer support employee, but did not reveal the identity of the perpetrator. Some of the Twitter's active community found the situation quite amusing.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

An opportunity missed is an opportunity lost. This was an apt quote for many Twitter users, who took this mishap as an opportunity to test their best humour. And reading through these tweets, you'll be laughing till your stomach hurts.

We filtered some of the reactions from Twitter users, who aren't quite fond of Trump's frequent updates on current affairs and jabs at critics.

the first successful coup in american history was conducted by an intern with fat fingers https://t.co/ynzygH66mO — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) November 3, 2017

You say “human error,” I say “due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 3, 2017

We can be heroes, just for one day. https://t.co/sCe2UzMy50 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 3, 2017

Can we replace a Confederate statue with one of the former Twitter employee who deleted Trump’s account? pic.twitter.com/p5R7g08DPc — Joel ? (@JoelNihlean) November 3, 2017

This person is a magnificent American, and should be showered with awards and accolades. — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) November 3, 2017

All's well that ends well. @realDonaldTrump is back and tweeting! But a customer service rep being able to deactivate the personal Twitter account of the President of the United States (verified) is quite alarming in its own way.