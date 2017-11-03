Facebook, Google and Twitter have circulated some of the most outrageous fake news Close
Facebook, Google and Twitter have circulated some of the most outrageous fake news

The United States President Donald Trump's active social media engagement has been a topic of discussion, concern and even criticism for the most part of his presidency. However, the POTUS' Twitter account was under spotlight and it was not for its flamboyance this time.

A rogue Twitter employee leveraged his access to the company's database and erased the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle from the face of the social networking site. But it was restored shortly after 11 minutes and the micro-blogging site has owned up to it on Thursday, calling it a "human error."

Twitter said that it is conducting an investigation into the company's customer support employee, but did not reveal the identity of the perpetrator. Some of the Twitter's active community found the situation quite amusing.

An opportunity missed is an opportunity lost. This was an apt quote for many Twitter users, who took this mishap as an opportunity to test their best humour. And reading through these tweets, you'll be laughing till your stomach hurts.

Donald Trump

We filtered some of the reactions from Twitter users, who aren't quite fond of Trump's frequent updates on current affairs and jabs at critics.

All's well that ends well. @realDonaldTrump is back and tweeting! But a customer service rep being able to deactivate the personal Twitter account of the President of the United States (verified) is quite alarming in its own way.