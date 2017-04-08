The stakes are high in the calendar year's first Madrid derby of the season, pitting Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. A total of ten points separate them currently in the La Liga table.

While Zinedine Zidane's Real continue building the pressure on Barcelona in the Spanish league points table, Atletico Madrid are slowly making their mark in the business end; they have already pushed Sevilla to the fourth spot.

Defender Raphael Varane is injured for the match but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are available for the key clash.

Just ahead of the match, shocking reports have emerged from Spain, especially from Don Balon, that the likes of Bale, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have had discussions with Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez to drop Cristiano from the match, as the former Man Utd man is out of form.

Apparently, the message has reached Zidane as well and it remains to be seen if the France football legend decides to field Cristiano against Atletico.

As for the away side, there are a lot of injury concerns as the likes of striker Kevin Gameiro, Sime Vrsaljko, Tiago Mendes, substitute goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya and Augusto Fernandez are all sidelined with injuries.

Star striker Antoine Griezmann is however fit to participate in the match.

Match schedule

Date: April 8

Time: 2:15 pm GMT (7:45 pm IST)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 1. Live stream - SonyLiv.

UK: No telecast.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana.

Live score: Twitter.