Taarak Mehta, the renowned Gujarati columnist, humorist and writer, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was 88.

The columnist was best known for his work, Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, which has been adapted on the small screen as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contributions to literature.

Confirming the sad news, Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told Tellychakkar.com: "Yes, Taarak sir is no more with us. Due to health issues and old age he breath his last today morning in Ahemdabad"

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita took to Twitter to announce the news. "Saddened by the news of #Long live #TaarakMehta sir in the hearts of common people through his literary work . May he rest in peace," she tweeted.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully since its inception eight years ago. It revolves around the adventures of the residents of Gokuldham Society and every episode carries a social message. Last year, the show has entered the Limca Book of Records as the longest running comedy fiction show. The show makers have never failed to express their gratitude to the columnist in every feat they have achieved in the last eight years.

Other celebrities also expressed their condolences to the departed soul:

Paresh Rawal‏: "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Tarak Mehta ...a great humorist in any language! RIP Mehta Saheb."

Ashoke Pandit‏: "Sad to know about the demise of #TaarakMehta ji, a great writer & humorist. Heartfelt condolences to his family & his fans. #RIP"

Ravindra Jadeja: "#PadmaShri Awardee Indian Humorist, Playwright #TaarakMehta Passes Away At The Age Of 88. #RIPTaarakMehta, You'll Be Immortal By Your Work."