It has definitely come as a surprise to one and all to find that Virat Kohli is missing from the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016 announced on Thursday. Almost a one-man army, the superstar of the Indian cricket took his team to a greater height this calendar year.

However, he has not been selected by the International Cricket Committee (ICC)-appointed panel of Test cricket legends including Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara. But why?

Not only Kohli but South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis also remains a notable absentee. While Kohli led India to sensational series wins over New Zealand and England during the closing stages of the calendar year, Du Plessis, in the absence of regular skipper AB De Villiers, meanwhile, inspired South Africa to a majestic series win over Australia in Australia.

The achievements have been marvellous, no doubt. But to answer all those who are shocked, here is the major reason we need to know. Dravid, Kirsten and Sangakkara selected the team based on the players' performance between September 14, 2015, and September 20, 2016.

Clearly, the New Zealand tour of India 2016, the England tour of India 2016 and the South Africa tour of India 2016 has not been taken into account.

During September 2015 to September 2016, however, R Ashwin, adjudged the ICC Cricketer of the year as well as the Test cricketer of the year 2016, took a total of 48 wickets over eight Test matches and also scored 336 runs for India.

Ashwin's reaction on twitter after winning the major accolades:

"The journey thus far hasn't been a bed of roses, but if those thorns hadn't come In my way I wouldn't be half the person that I m today [sic].

"I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank Preethi Ashwin (wife), Basu [India team strength and conditioning coach], Anil Kumble [India head coach], Virat Kohli [India test team skipper] and my parents.

"There are so many more ppl I need to thank, R Sridhar [fielding coach] and our former bowling coach Bharath Arun. [sic]"