The drama surrounding this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show doesn't seem to die down even as the show date gets closer. Apparently, singer Katy Perry, who was to perform this year, and a bevy of supermodels including Gigi Hadid have been banned from the People's Republic of China.

Announced in August, Victoria's Secret show is set to be held in Shanghai on Monday, November 20. It was revealed that the show will return with its angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid.

But, surprisingly, the 22-year-old supermodel took to Twitter to announce that she won't be joining the crew in Shanghai.

She wrote: "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year!"

Page Six published a report suggesting that Gigi has been banned because of an Instagram video which had been posted by her sister Bella Hadid in February — she was seen holding up a Buddha-shaped biscuit and also imitating the religious figure as well.

The clip was later deleted as it drew a lot of flak on social media. Also, the Chinese social media users gave her a warning not to come to Shanghai and called her a racist.

Alongside Gigi Hadid, some other big names of Victoria's Secret have been denied Chinese visa.

The controversy does not seem to stop as another recent report by Page Six claimed that singer Katy Perry has also been denied entry into China because the Swish Swish hitmaker caused a stir during her Asia tour in 2015.

She was accused of donning a politically charged dress which was embellished with sunflowers during her performance in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. It triggered a controversy because the sunflower had been adopted the year before by anti-China protesters, as noted by Page Six.

"She [Perry] was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa," a source explained.

"For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter."

Page Six earlier reported that not only the VS models but also the fashion bloggers are also cancelling their trips. Producers, who are in charge of covering the show, are reportedly "on the verge of nervous breakdowns" over the restrictions.

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on CBS on November 28 at 10 pm ET/PT.